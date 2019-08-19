AT&T TV Rolls Out to Select Markets

DALLAS—AT&T TV is live for some customers in California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri and Texas. The company’s IP-based streaming version of a traditional pay-TV bundle can be purchased by those living in Orange County or Riverside, Calif.; West Palm Beach, Fla.; Topeka and Wichita, Kan.; St. Louis and Springfield, Mo.; and Corpus Christ, El Paso and Odessa, Texas.

Customers can choose between multiple packages that offer a different combination of channels, “Entertainment,” “Choice” and “Xtra.” “Entertainment” is available as a standalone service for $59.99 for the first year of a two-year service, or $89.99 for the first year with internet (prices rise in the second year.) “Choice” and “Xtra” each add 20 additional channels of lifestyle, sports and movie content; they are priced $64.99/$94.99 (Choice) and $74.99/$104.99 (Xtra) in the first year of two-year contracts.

AT&T does charge early termination fees for breaking contracts. TVT’s sister publication Multichannel News has also found some additional hidden fees for the service, though does note that there aren’t many hidden payments, and service is generally cheaper than traditional DirecTV satellite services.

AT&T TV is also an Android TV-bases service, providing full access to Google Play Store features, which means that OTT apps like Netflix and YouTube are already integrated.

AT&T executives have reportedly said that this new IP-based service is more sustainable with today’s high program costs, as AT&T TV doesn’t need satellites or trucks to operate.