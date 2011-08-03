At IBC, AmberFin to introduce Unified Quality Control across iCR platform

AmberFin will showcase the latest significant developments in its iCR file-based content ingest and transcoding system. Making its debut at IBC, version 7.3 of iCR integrates Unified Quality Control (UQC) across all of its content ingest and transcoding operations.

UQC enables easier and more effective decision making through a single timeline approach. Combining an automated process with a human touch, new levels of trust and confidence can be introduced to the file creation and distribution processes.

UQC represents a significant progression in the functionality of the iCR platform. It means that with AmberFin iCR, users have the potential to create a high-quality, file-based HD/SD master, implement appropriate levels of automated and manual quality control and provide unique file conversion to multiple formats, all within a single software environment.

