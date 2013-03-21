Aspiro TV Selects Thomson to for Multiscreen Video Services

RENNES, FRANCE — Thomson Video Networks announced that Aspiro TV, a Norwegian company providing multiscreen TV services and products, has chosen the Thomson Video Networks ViBE VS7000 multiscreen video system for the launch of its premium hosted platform with flexible time-based encoding capacity, catering to live channels and events.



Thomson says the ViBE VS7000 video system is an “anything in, anything out” encoding/transcoding platform for Web TV, over-the-top services, IPTV, and cable delivery. ViBE VS7000 combines Thomson’s compression platform with live broadcast-quality encoding, innovative video pre-processing, and faster-than-real-time file transcoding.



