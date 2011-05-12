Aspera shows Android transfer app

At the 2011 NAB Show, Aspera previewed its new Android transfer app, which is expected to ship later this year. The product, which comes on the heels of the Aspera Mobile Uploader for the iPhone and iPad, released in 2010, is a natural evolution of the company’s high-performance transport protocol fasp.

The company’s fasp-AIR enables users to achieve high-speed file transfers over wireless networks straight from their handheld devices. Particularly useful to media professionals, the mobile transport platform equips remote news professionals and contributors with high-speed, predictable file transfer to and from mobile devices.