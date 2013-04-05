Aspera Introduces Aspera Drive and Faspex 4.0

LAS VEGAS—Aspera announced the introduction and preview of a new file sharing platform that brings together Aspera faxpex technologies into a single unified platform for project-based file collaboration.



The Aspera platform allows for transfer and synchronization of files sets of any size and any number with maximum speed at any distance, with the full access control, privacy and security of Aspera technology. An architecture allows for deploying on-premise, on the cloud, or a hybrid combination for complete flexibility.



This new experience, introduced as “Aspera Drive“ and “faspex 4.0“, brings remote file browsing, transfer, synchronization, and package sending and receiving fully integrated into the desktop, browser and mobile platforms with a natural project-based collaboration model.



Aspera will be demonstrating a preview of Aspera Drive and faspex 4.0 at NAB in the Aspera booth No. SL9716, and expects to make available a beta in Summer 2013.



