Asian broadcasters select Thomson

Bangladeshi national broadcaster Independent TV has chosen Thomson Video Network’s ViBE encoding and decoding technology to create a new contribution network between its bureau offices, DSNG and flyaway units.

Dhaka-based Independent TV, part of Bangladesh's largest private sector conglomerate, will install 12 ViBE EM2000 SD encoders and 14 ViBE RD5000 decoders as part of the infrastructure for its new 24-hour news coverage. Independent TV is launching the services in 2011 in a technical collaboration with Indian media company NDTV.

In other Thomson Video Network news, China's largest cable operator, Fujian Southeast Cable has upgraded its headend infrastructure with a solution from Thomson Video Networks. On-air since February, the system was specified and delivered at an accelerated schedule to meet the broadcaster's requirements. Fujian Southeast Cable broadcasts to 4 million subscribers in the province, providing 11 television channels and six channels of audio.

The Thomson Video Networks installation at Fujian Southeast Cable comprises a range of ViBE encoders, NetProcessor 9030 Multiplexers, an Amethyst switcher and the XMS management system, with installation and professional services from Thomson's local staff. The system provides 1: 1 redundancy for all channels.