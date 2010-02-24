Asia: Singapore, U.S. to Develop Smaller Pixel Micro Mirror



A Singapore research institute has teamed up with an American fabless firm, Silicon Quest, to develop what both parties said will be "the world's smallest pixel micro mirror array device for high definition display."



The Institute of Microelectronics, a research lab located within Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research, will undertake the development of a technology platform for the vertical silicon-based hinges that support the miniscule micro mirrors.



The micro mirrors (which form images on a display by reflecting incidental light in a controlled manner with applied voltage) will eventually be used primarily for digital projectors and viewfinders.



IME had previously collaborated with Silicon Quest on the development of a one-megapixel MEMS micro mirror array device integrated on CMOS substrates. The current collaboration aims to develop a two-megapixel micro mirror array, according to the Xinhua News Agency.



Silicon Quest is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., with its lone production plant in Reno, Nev.



