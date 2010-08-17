Ascent Media overcomes tight deadline to build HD master control room for C-SPAN
Elena Kagan was confirmed Aug. 5 as the nation’s newest member of the Supreme Court.
To bring the Senate confirmation hearings to the nation in HD, C-SPAN contracted with system integration specialist Ascent Media to build out a new HD master control room a scant six weeks before the hearings were to begin.
The new master control room was the third Ascent Media has built for C-SPAN, which made the hurry-up nature of the project manageable.
In this podcast interview, Mario Patuto, senior systems technologist for Ascent Media, describes the project.
