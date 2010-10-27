Ascent Media EMEA standardizes compliance logging on Volicon Observer Enterprise

Ascent Media EMEA is standardizing on the Volicon Observer Enterprise for compliance logging of channels originated from the company's European transmission center. Ascent Media EMEA plays out 35 channels to mainland Europe, and the company is migrating all of those channels onto Observer systems installed in its central London facility. The Observer system provides Ascent Media EMEA with a platform for logging its channel output as well as the tools that its engineers need to quickly identify signal quality issues on any output.

Ascent Media EMEA has deployed four quad-channel Observer Enterprise units so far for a total of 16 channels. The output of each channel is logged for 90 days for compliance purposes.

