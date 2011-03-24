Artel, Skyline combine technology for integrated video transport

Artel Video Systems, a provider of video transport-over-fiber solutions, has integrated the DataMiner network management system from Skyline Communications into its DL4000 video transport platform. The combination offers convenience, efficiency and flexibility when deploying a centralized management system.

The company said the integration of its DL4000 with Skyline’s DataMiner benefits operators by offering a full-featured network management system package for the umbrella management of workflow that contain Artel solutions. The solution is easily integrated with other third-party products that may be added to the workflow later.

Richard Dellacanonica, president of Artel, said the new integration makes it easier for existing customers to begin using DataMiner to manage their networks. Additionally, operations already using DataMiner can seamlessly add Artel into their workflows.

The DL4000 digital video transport system offers reliable and easy-to-deploy solutions for critical video backhaul and contribution applications. Telcos, video service providers and CATV operators have come to rely on the flexible DL4000 to effectively manage their transport needs for any video format over diverse network topologies.

The DataMiner network management platform enables operators to monitor large systems made up of disparate equipment with a single platform. It improves the operator's ability to manage large, complex networks by increasing the speed and efficiency of data gathering and analysis that operators can then use to improve customer service and network performance.