Arqiva to transmit French film channel

Arqiva will provide specialist French film channel Cinémoi with playout services through its Chalfont Grove Media Center, west of London. This is in addition to Arqiva’s current provision of uplink services and Eurobird satellite capacity.

Arqiva will provide Cinémoi with a playout service including tape and remote ingest, digital archiving, compliance recording and aspect-ratio switching. These playout services will be collocated at the Chalfont Grove Teleport from where the Cinémoi channel will uplink using Arqiva’s Eurobird capacity.