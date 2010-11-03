Arqiva signs 30-plus channel contribution deal with EchoStar

Arqiva has reached an agreement with EchoStar Satellite Services to extend its long-term contract for global contribution. The multiyear deal consists of full-time delivery of more than 30 international channels from Europe and Asia to EchoStar's teleports in Cheyenne, WY, and Gilbert, AZ.

The EchoStar contribution deal includes full-time downlinks of the 30-plus channels as well as operation of a multiplex system at Arqiva’s Chalfont (UK) teleport. The signal is then sent by fiber to EchoStar’s teleports. In addition, downlinks from Asia are delivered directly to Cheyenne via Arqiva’s fiber network in the United States.

