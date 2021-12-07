ARK Taps Digital Alert Systems for ATSC 3.0 Emergency Messaging

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. & CEDAR HILL, TX—NextGen TV network ARK Multicasting has adopted Digital Alert Systems’ DASDEC emergency messaging platform for its ATSC 3.0 station rollout across the United States.

ARK Multicasting, a Dallas-based company that is deploying NextGen TV (which combines over the air broadcasting with IP) across its network of nearly 300 Low-Power TV operations nationwide, says that the DASDEC platform gives ARK reliable equipment that can not only be monitored and maintained remotely but also communicate over IP networks with other equipment in the overall solution.

"DASDEC is the gold standard for EAS/CAP equipment within the television environment. No other manufacturer has the breadth and depth of knowledge, experience, and support to tackle the varieties of equipment and interfaces ARK encounters," said Joshua Weiss, co-founder and CEO of ARK Multicasting.

ARK is deploying the model DASTVR units, which include three integrated AM/FM/WX receivers and multiple CAP decode channels. The alert messages are processed and forwarded to network-connected encoders where they present a text crawl and accompanying audio. This all-IP message handling simplifies the wiring and presents an easy to manage interface accessible over ARK's network management.

"While ARK will primarily operate as a data provider, we must still be committed to meeting the FCC's current EAS requirements for television broadcasters. ARK believes DASDEC offers the most flexible and robust EAS system on the market," added Weiss.

ARK’s nationwide footprint of 300 exclusive Low-Power TV FCC spectrum licenses reaches more than 100 million people in the U.S., and the company's affiliate relationships double that reach 66% of the country, it says. ARK has deployed the DASDEC equipment in 10 racks currently and will also be installing Digital Alert Systems' HALO enterprise management system for monitoring Emergency Alert Systems equipment and messages.

"It's so gratifying to be part of ARK Multicasting's unique business model, which transforms a traditional low power broadcaster into a key player of the NextGen TV and datacasting ecosystem," said Bill Robertson, vice president of business development for Digital Alert Systems. "There's almost no better company to showcase all of DASDEC's capabilities. And with 300 stations around the country, ARK Multicasting represents a big opportunity for Digital Alert Systems as they convert more and more of those stations to ATSC 3.0 with their goal of improving data delivery."