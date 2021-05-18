ARK Multicasting Inks Deal for 56 Comark LPTV Transmitters
By Phil Kurz
The E-Compact transmitters will help the LPTV broadcaster meet its repack obligations
SOUTHWICK, Mass.—ARK Multicasting has ordered 56 E-Compact transmitters and associated field service from Hitachi Kokusai Electric Comark, the company has announced.
The order includes EC700MP and EC700HP transmitters, ranging from 250W to 3.3kW power output levels. They will be used to help the LPTV broadcaster fulfill its spectrum repack obligations.
Since 2013, Comark has provided low power transmitters to the LPTV market. In that time, it has shipped nearly 500 LPTV transmitters and encoders across the country, Comark said.
The E-Compact is an air-cooled UHF DTV transmitter covering power levers from 50W to 13.2kW. Leveraging asymmetric broadband Doherty amplifier technology for a maximum power efficiency of up to 44%, E-Compact transmitters include a built-in web GUI and SNMP for remote control and monitoring, the company said.
The transmitters use hot-swappable amplifiers and power supplies, eliminating the need for interconnect cables. The product line features the Exact-V2 IP Optimized DTV exciter with DualCast technology for upgrade from ATSC 1.0 to 3.0, it said.
“We worked very closely with ARK Multicasting Inc. over the last several months on their requirements for this repack program.” said Joe Turbolski, vice president of Sales and Marketing at Comark. “We have the manufacturing capacity, in-country customer service and field service expertise to help ARK Multicasting deploy these LPTV transmitters for the repack program.”
More information is available on the company’s website.
