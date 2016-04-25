Arena Television 4K Trucks Feature GV IP Infrastructure

MONTREAL—Featuring a fleet of more than 20 outside broadcast (OB) trucks to cover sports and other events across the U.K., Arena Television has announced that it will add three more that will embrace 4K UHD and IP-based production. To support these new trucks, Arena has selected equipment from Grass Valley.

The three OB trucks from Arena—OBX, OBY and OBZ—will feature GV’s LDX86N series native 4K cameras with XF Fiber base stations. In addition, the trucks will include one Kayenne K-Frame Video Production Center switcher with two panels; two GV Convergent IP/SDI router control and configuration systems with SDN license; iControl customized end-to-end facility monitoring; Densité 3+ FR4 frames with IPG-3901 high density SDI/IP gateways; and GV Node IP processing and edge routing platforms with Kaleido KMX-4911 cards.

The IP workflow utilizes SMPTE ST 2022-6 as well as video and audio IP standards such as VSF TR03/04, which GV supports through the AIMS initiative. Arena is running 4K UHD over 10GigE with GV’s 4K one-wire system that uses Tico compression. OBX, which is the first of three to be equipped and ready for use, is future ready for emerging formats, including HDR; OBX runs UHD 2Si for monitoring and can integrate Quad-Link if required.

Arena will release the OBY truck later in 2016, with OBZ set for 2017.