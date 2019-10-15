Apple TV App Now Available Via Roku

LOS GATOS, Calif.—Apple TV is spreading its wings, with consumers now able to access the app on Roku platforms as of Oct. 15. This will also allow for Roku users to signup for and access the Apple TV+ streaming service when it launches on Nov. 1; this could help counter recent reports that the reach of Apple TV+ could be limited at launch.

Roku users can access the Apple TV app through the Roku Channel Store, which will give them access to TV shows, movies and their iTunes video library, as well as the ability to subscribe to Apple TV channels. When Apple TV+ launches, Roku users will be able to subscribe ($4.99/month) directly through the Apple TV app.

In addition to the U.S., the Apple TV app will be available on Roku devices and supported streaming services in Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, France Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom.

“With the Apple TV app coming to Roku, our customers will enjoy an even broader range of exciting entertainment, including the highly anticipated Apple TV+ service,” said Scott Rosenberg, senior vice president and general manager of platform business with Roku.