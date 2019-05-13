Apple TV App Launches in 100 Countries

CUPERTINO, Calif.—Apple is rolling out its brand new Apple TV app to more than 100 countries for consumers to access through their iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs or, as also announced on Monday, Samsung Smart TVs.

With the free iOS 12.3 and tvOS 12.3 software update, the Apple TV app allows customers to subscribe to Apple TV channels and watch on demand directly in the app. Available channels in the U.S. include HBO, Starz, Showtime, Smithsonian Channel, EPIX, Tastemade, MTV Hits and, starting in the fall, the new Apple TV+ streaming service.

Among the app’s features are a Family Sharing capability, which allows up to six family members to share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using their Apple ID and password. Content will also be able to be downloaded online and offline.

Other features include personalized recommendations of content from more than 150 apps and streaming services; an Up Next feature to watch favorites with activity synced across devices and search curated selections based on users’ viewing interests; dedicated Kids and Sports sections; and a redesigned iTunes Library tab, organized by Recently Added, Downloaded, Genres and more.

The new Apple TV app will be available on Mac computers this fall.