Appear Joins Tico Alliance

OSLO, NORWAY—Tico Alliance has a new name to its roster of companies seeking to support interoperability for broadcast IP migration with the addition of Appear.

As part of the Alliance, Appear will adopt the Tico codec, adding Tico lightweight compression to the Appear X10 and X20 product range for UHD transport over 10G IP networks or legacy 3G-SDI links with minimum latency. Appear reports that the synergies of Tico compression and the capacity of the X platform optimizes network bandwidth usage upholding video quality at a premium level.

“Joining Tico will enable us to foster a shared commitment to equipping broadcasters with a seamless, integrate and high-quality Ultra-HD ecosystem,” said Carl Walter Host, CEO of Appear in the company’s announcement.