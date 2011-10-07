AP, Streamworks offer APTV Direct as online live video stream

The Associated Press and global end-to-end streaming company Streamworks began offering APTN Direct to digital publishers Oct. 3 as a high-quality online stream of the live video news service.

APTN Direct covers and supplies breaking news to nearly 200 broadcasters worldwide. AP was the first news agency to launch a live coverage service in 2003, covering the invasion of Iraq in real time. Until now the service was only available to customers via satellite. The new Streamworks system will make the live service available via online, mobile and tablet devices, to meet the growing demand for live content from digital platforms.