AP Raises Live Video Standard for Broadcasters

NEW YORK—Following the expansion of the number of live channels available to digital publishers back in February, the Associated Press has announced an expansion of its live video content offering for broadcasters. In addition to AP Direct, which launched in 2003, broadcasters can now also access three additional live content streams from AP Video Hub for scheduled live global and regional events as well as breaking news.

This move, according to AP, is to fill address audiences desire for live video coverage on multiple platforms, as well as coverage of events beyond breaking news. This can include political, cultural and religious events; red carpet coverage; product launches; technology shows; sports news; and more. AP is also investing in additional live newsgathering capacity.

“We’ve already increased our AP Direct output by nearly 50 percent in the last two years,” said Derl McCrudden, head of international video news for AP. “However, while we will be increasing the volume further still, this is about offering broadcasters a much broader choice and the ability to offer live content genres that go much wider than simply news.”

These changes are part of a larger initiative by AP, which will institute ongoing changes to its video offering; the increase of live content will remain a focus for 2015. As part of its effort, AP plans to switch off its Global Video Wire at the end of March 2016 and moving all customers to digital delivery.