Anywave Transmitter Used for NextGenTV Launch

By George Winslow
published

Anywave supplied a ATSC 3.0 lighthouse transmitter and 3.0 translator used in the deployment of NextGen TV broadcasts in Harrisburg, Penn. area

(Image credit: Anywave)

VERNON HILLS, Ill.—Anywave Communication Technologies Inc., has announced that it supplied the broadcast equipment for a new and unique ATSC 3.0 deployment in  the Harrisburg, Penn. area.  

In another example of full service stations partnering with LPTV/translator  stations to launch 3.0 services, channel 16 in Harrisburg is broadcasting the  streams of WHTM (ABC), WITF (PBS), and WLYH (religious programming), using a  new Anywave Marble series ATSC 3.0 transmitter.

In addition, the ATSC 3.0 signal is received and rebroadcast on  channel 31 through an Anywave ATSC 3.0 translator in the Red Lion/York Penn. area. 

Anywave said the translator is fully regenerative, and provides excellent performance and  coverage to areas that may not have access to the channel 16 signal. The use of the translator to rebroadcast the ATSC 3.0 signal may be a first, the company reported. 

“Anywave has developed coverage solutions to address most any ATSC 3.0  requirement”, said David Neff, General Manager of Anywave. “Besides 3.0  translators, we have a complete line of SFN capable transmitters, and an  exceptional line of gap fillers (on-channel repeaters) that have also been  successfully deployed in ATSC 3.0 systems. All are available for most any power  levels, and all frequencies, including UHF, and VHF bands I and III, and all are  Anywave’s own design. We believe that Anywave has the most complete line of  TV transmitters in the industry, and we continue to develop and further improve  our offerings.”  

