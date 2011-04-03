Anton/Bauer powers NEP Supershooters productions

Veteran mobile production company NEP Supershooters, based in Pittsburgh, is using a variety of products from Anton/Bauer to support its extensive remote teleproduction services. The company, a division of NEP Broadcasting, regularly uses Anton/Bauer’s batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems to power the equipment used to cover a multitude of live events, including “Monday Night Football” for ESPN; “Sunday Night Football” for NBC; the PGA Tour on NBC, CBS and the Golf Channel; professional boxing on HBO Sports; and the U.S. Open.

NEP Supershooters said it now has more than 600 Anton/Bauer batteries and power supplies across its fleet of 19 HD units and two 3-D units.

Jody Males, maintenance engineering manager at NEP Supershooters, said the company started using Anton/Bauer products 20 years ago, “and we never stopped.”

With more than 500 employees worldwide, NEP Broadcasting serves networks, producers and organizations through its 12 specialized brands: Supershooters, Denali, Visions, Screenworks, Studios, Live Power, Premiere Entertainment, Sweetwater, American Hi Definition and Roll to Record, along with mobile facility services provided by New Century Productions.

NEP Supershooters draws upon the reliability and versatility of an assorted mix of Anton/Bauer products, including a variety of HyTRON, ProPac, DIONIC batteries, InterActive chargers and the Ultralight.

Males said all of the company’s mobile units carry Anton/Bauer battery kits consisting of a Quad charger because of its testing and diagnostic capabilities, and at least four to six batteries.

