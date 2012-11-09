Anton/Bauer Introduces New AB Direct VU HD Monitor

SHELTON, CONN.– The AB Direct VU offers a portable system that includes a hand-held monitor plus receiver powered using Anton/Bauer Gold Mounts and batteries and is designed to work with the AB-HDRF system.



It is a handheld diversity confidence receiver/monitor that displays COFDM video transmissions using a built-in nine-inch 16:9 format screen. The 1200-NIT, 1080i HD LCD screen makes the unit suitable uses, including ENG/EFP, cine and film production and sporting events. The screen is easy to read for outdoor applications. It also features a menu-driven interface.



“It features a screen that utilizes law enforcement-quality glass and requires minimal setup, so users can easily incorporate it into their portable workflows,” said Paul Dudeck, Anton/Bauer vice president of sales for the Americas.



AB Direct VU can receive up to 12 camera positions and send video over Ethernet to remote software or hardware decoders as well as stream shots live over the Internet via IP. This allows multiple remote viewers to simultaneously monitor the same video. It also features audio connections and two speakers. The bandwidth is customizable between channels 6, 7 and 8.



The administration software package is included and allows users to configure and store up to 16 custom preset configurations. Access control also ensures that users will not inadvertently corrupt critical production settings. The OSD display helps the user navigate the local user interface and features receiver statistics.



