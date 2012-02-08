Anton/Bauer Introduces Gold Mount for Canon EOS C300



SHELTON, CONN.: Anton/Bauer rolled out its QRC-CA940 Gold Mount for the new Canon EOS C300camera.To help streamline battery management for Canon EOS C300 users, Anton/Bauer is simultaneously introducing the QRC-CA940, a 7/14 Gold Mount that provides 7.2V power to the camera via DC connector.



“While the QRC-CA940 operates similar to our other 7/14 Gold Mounts, this particular mount will have three PowerTapoutputs where typically we only have one,” said Shin Minowa, vice president of marketing and business development for Anton/Bauer. “The more accessories we can power in addition to the camera, the better. …this Gold Mount was designed so that users will not have to monitor multiple batteries, therefore reducing downtime in the field, as well as the number of chargers needing to be transported.”



The QRC-CA940 was designed to be compatible with the company’s mounting bracket for 15- or 19-mm rod systems, the Matrix Cheese Plate, or adapted to third-party support systems (15- or 19mm clamp kits sold separately).