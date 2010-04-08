Animated “Star Wars” Sitcom in Development

PRESIDIO, CALIF. Yet another animated version of “Star Wars” is in development, but this one’s coming from the franchise creator, George Lucas. Lucasfilm Animation said this week it’s creating a new animated series based on the space epic. The director has recruited a couple of spoofers to help create the series--Seth Green and Matt Senreich, the team behind the “Star Robot Chicken Wars” send-up that debuted three years ago in Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim block. Green is also the movie actor and the teen-aged son in Fox’s animated “Family Guy.” Green confirmed the project on his Web site and promised the series “isn’t going to suck as much as you think it is.”



Daily Variety says episodes won’t be more than 30 minutes, and will follow a sitcom-style format. Neither a start date nor a network home has been determined, but Fox does have its connection with Green.



Episodes of “Star Robot Chicken Wars” are available on YouTube.com; be aware that the language is late-night cableworthy.



(Image by xtyler)