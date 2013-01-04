Android Dyle TV Receiver Coming from Auto Accessory Maker, Escort

WEST CHESTER, OHIO -- Escort, a designer and manufacturer of automotive accessories, announced its plans to expand its Dyle mobile TV service to Android devices. The company said its Escort MobileTV accessory previously launched compatibility on iPhones, iPads, and iPod Touch devices last month.



The Escort MobileTV is a dongle receiver that works with the free iDTV USA app, soon to be available in the Google Play Store. Available without a subscription fee through 2013, Dyle mobile TV provides live, local broadcast television on mobile devices, through 90 stations in 35 markets.



“By addressing the significant installed base of Android smartphones and tablets, Escort will play an important role in making mobile TV available to a large segment of US consumers,” said Salil Dalvi and Erik Moreno, co-general managers of Mobile Content Venture, creator of Dyle.