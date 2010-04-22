Amsterdam’s Digital Media Centre broadcast 3-D Masters coverage for European viewers

The Digital Media Centre (DMC), one of Europe’s most advanced digital media facilities, provided playout services of the live 3-D coverage of the Masters Golf Tournament, in cooperation with Dutch cable operator UPC and Dutch sports channel Sport1. The Amsterdam-based advanced digital media facility specializes in multilingual and multiplatform broadcasting in SD and HD.

DMC’s first 3-D broadcast posed a number of technical challenges, such as transatlantic contribution, live transmission and satellite uplink and distribution to multiple countries. The facility was one of the first media facilities to introduce HD in Europe in 2006.

The DMC, a division of Chellomedia, provides regular HD services for five of its clients. It has also provided VOD content to platform and mobile operators throughout Europe since 2002. The DMC currently transmits more than 50 channels across continental Europe, the UK Middle East, Asia and South Africa including National Geographic Television, E! Entertainment, MGM, History Channel, Extreme Sports Channel, Zone Reality and others.