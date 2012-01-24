AMS Pictures Goes HD With Grass Valley Karrera



SAN FRANCISCO: AMS Pictures has upgraded its production capabilities to full high-definition production with the purchase of a new Karrera Video Production Center switcher from Grass Valley.



AMS Pictures is headquartered in Dallas, where it maintains three production studios--the largest being 3,700 square feet--all supported by a single control room, which the staff of 75 uses to produce live-to-tape and live-to-air shows. There are two outbound fiber paths for distribution. The control room is now being renovated to accommodate the Karrera.



AMS Pictures is now one of the first production companies to offer full HD production and distribution services in the Dallas area and will use the new Karrera (2 M/E version in a 4 RU rack) switcher for all types of video projects, from corporate and educational productions to documentaries for live broadcast and cable television distribution.



AMS Picture’s, which also has a facility in Austin, offers native HD production in the 720p and 1080i formats and full SD/HD simulcast functionality. The company still produces SD work for its clients as well, and the Karrera allows it to produce simulcast SD/HD shows.

