AMC, WideOrbit Partner on Programmatic TV Advertising

NEW YORK—After AMC’s series ‘Mad Men’ concluded earlier this year, which centered on the ad industry of the 60s, the network is making a different kind of ad deal, announcing it will go with WideOrbit’s WO Programmatic TV for the programmatic advertising sales system for AMC brands. AMC Networks will offer a percentage of its TV advertising inventory across AMC, BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV, and WE tv through the WideOrbit platform.

“Our programmatic advertising initiative addresses our clients’ desire to apply their own data to more effectively target our networks’ valuable audiences,” said Arlene Manos, president, national ad sales, AMC Networks.

“This partnership will enable our clients to use their customer data to select programming in premium environments across AMC Networks in more precise and automated ways,” said Todd Gordon, executive vice president, U.S. director at MAGNA GLOBAL.

WideOrbit is a provider of advertising management technology for cable networks, and local TV and radio stations. It is headquartered in San Francisco.