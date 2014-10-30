AMC Networks Int’l-Central Europe Adopts Avid Everywhere

BURLINGTON, MASS. – Avid announced that AMC Networks International-Central Europe has embraced Avid Everywhere by implementing a full content creation to distribution workflow powered by the Avid MediaCentral Platform.



Headquartered in Budapest, Hungary, AMC Networks International–Central Europe produces thousands of hours of original sports, news and entertainment programming for millions of viewers in the Central European region. It also distributes acquired content across its network of internationally branded channels, including AMC and Sundance Channel.



To stay ahead of its competition, AMCNI-Central Europe wanted to accelerate its processes for creating, accessing and distributing content, while also reducing operational costs. Gábor Nádasdi, chief technical officer at AMCNI – Central Europe, commented: “To help us access, distribute and monetize our media more efficiently across our network of channels and regions, we required a workflow that was flexible and scalable enough to meet these commercial and operational demands.



“By adopting Avid Everywhere, we’re ensuring our production teams in the field and at our facilities are operating as efficiently as possible to prepare our content for distribution as quickly as possible. Avid is the only company that offers the complete package of enterprise-level solutions that meet our business requirements.”



AMCNI–Central Europe’s latest investment, installed by local Avid partner Snitt Studio, comprises industry-leading solutions from the Avid Media Suite and Storage Suite, including Avid MediaCentral | UX, the cloud-based, web front-end to the Avid MediaCentral Platform. With MediaCentral | UX production staff can connect to AMNCI’s existing Interplay | Production system from any PCs or MACs, meaning staff can log and edit remotely while at the same time freeing up valuable edit suites for more creative tasks. This remote production model ultimately enables more staff to simultaneously create higher volumes of content ready for approval and distribution across the network.



Additionally, with Media Suite modules such as Interplay | Archive, AMCNI-Central Europe now has complete visibility into its media asset archives, making them easier to find, access, modify, repurpose and monetize.





