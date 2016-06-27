Amazon Video Now Offering Dolby Vision HDR

SAN FRANCISCO—Fans of the Amazon original series “Bosch” are getting an upgrade for season two, as Dolby Laboratories and Amazon are offering the new season in Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range on Amazon Video. Users with Dolby Vision enabled smart TVs will be able to access the new resolution versions of the content.

Dolby Vision combines HDR and wide color gamut to deliver its high-resolution images.

In addition to the second season of “Bosch,” Amazon Video users will be able to purchase select films from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment that have added Dolby Vision. These include “The Smurfs 2,” “After Earth,” “Men in Black 3,” “Hancock,” “Pineapple Express,” “Fury,” “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” “Chappie” and “Elysium.”

Starting today, Monday, June 27, these titles are available on Amazon Video in Dolby Vision.