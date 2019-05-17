Amazon Says Fire TV Now Has 34M Users

SEATTLE—Amazon’s Fire TV keeps growing, as earlier this week Jen Prenner, GM and global head of marketing, growth & engagement for the Fire TV, announced that the device’s number of active users now surpasses 34 million. That number is up from the 30 million active users that were reported on back in January of 2019 and tops one of Fire TV’s top competitors, Roku, which recently announced it had more than 29.1 million active users at the end for Q1 2019.

Amazon also announced that it is continuing to add to the services of the Fire TV. The device now features more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as thousands of apps. This is in addition to previous announcements for a 4K version of the streaming stick and a DVR for antennas built for the Fire TV.

In addition, Amazon has released new, updated versions of its Fire tablet, both its standard version and one for children. Video content, as well as audio books and apps, are available through these tablets that now have faster processors and Alexa compatibility.