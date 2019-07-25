Amazon Prime Video Now Available on Oculus VR Gear

MENLO PARK, Calif.—Amazon Prime viewers can now watch their favorite content in their own private, virtual reality screening room, as Oculus has announced that it is now able to provide its users access to Prime Video VR.

Prime members in the U.S. and U.K. that own a Oculus Quest, Oculus Go and Gear VR set can watch Amazon original programming like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” “Cold War” and the entire Prime Video programming catelogue through the Prime Video VR app. In addition, 10 360-degree videos have been selected and are available immediately, with new VR content expected to be added on a regular basis.

The Prime Video VR app can be downloaded through the Oculus store on any of the compatible Oculus devices. When downloaded, users can sign into their Prime Video accounts and searching for titles by using their voice.

Non Prime members can access the Prime Video VR app through their Oculus devices, but they are not able to access specific VR content.

More information is available at amazon.com/PrimeVideoVR.