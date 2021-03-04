Amazon Fire TV Now Part of Jeep Wagoneer In-Car Entertainment

AUBURN HILLS, Mich.—Amazon Fire TV is hitting the road, as the service will be integrated as part of the latest models of Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, making them the first in the automotive industry to offer Fire TV for Auto and give passengers access to TV shows, movies, apps, unique vehicle features and Alexa, Jeep manufacturer Stellantis announced.

Fire TV for Auto, communicating with the vehicle’s Uconnect 5 system, can sync with an existing Amazon account. This allows for passengers to begin or resume a program in the car that had been paused in the home.

Other features include watching Fire TV in high definition from the rear seats and the front passenger screen, with a privacy filter disabling driver viewing; though when in park, the driver can view Fire TV on the main Uconnect 5 screen.

There is a specific Fire TV for Auto remote to control the experience, as well as push-to-talk access to Alexa. A button also connects Fire TV with the Uconnect 5 system for control of vehicle features, such as climate and maps. Touchscreen controls are also available, with support for compatible content able to be downloaded when wireless service is limited or to save on data.

“We reimagined Fire TV for the automobile with a purpose-built experience that delivers the best in entertainment, anywhere you go,” said Sandeep Gupta, Vice President and General Manager of Amazon Fire TV. “With Fire TV built in, customers can stream their favorite shows, see if they left the lights on at home with Alexa, and take advantage of unique controls through the Uconnect system.”

Others have recently pushed to provide TV and other content with updated in-car entertainment systems. AT&T debuted the in-car streaming service WarnerMedia Ride in October 2020. The ATSC 3.0 standard has also been testing transmission to cars for various functions.

Fire TV for Auto will be packaged with other connected services and made available in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. by fall.