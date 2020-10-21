AT&T Revs Up WarnerMedia Ride In-Car Streaming

DALLAS—Streaming can now be a road trip activity, as AT&T and WarnerMedia have announced a deal that will bring the WarnerMedia Ride in-car streaming service to General Motors vehicles, including Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac.

WarnerMedia Ride is a streaming platform that offers video content on personal smartphones or tablets connected to in-car Wi-Fi hotspots. Available content includes news, sports and entertainment programming from brands like Bleacher Report, Boomerang, Cartoon Network, CNN, TBS, TNT and more.

AT&T has also announced that starting in 2021, it will offer its HBO Max streaming service as a premium bundle for AT&T connected car data plan subscribers.

“We’ve long been committed to ensuring our customers can be connected and entertained just about anywhere,” said Sarita Rao, senior vice president, AT&T Business Marketing. “Bringing content from the WarnerMedia library across GM vehicle brands is another step toward keeping customers connected to the world around them and the content they love.”

WarnerMedia Ride will be available with AT&T unlimited data plans in connected cars at no additional cost across U.S. domestic brands. The WarnerMedia Ride app can be downloaded on the Apple App Store for iOS11+ devices and Google Play for Android 9+ devices. Users will be able to access content when the app senses the vehicle’s Wi-Fi hotspot.