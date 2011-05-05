Altitude Sports gains lofty production values with Chyron HyperX3 platform

Altitude Sports & Entertainment, a regional sports network in Colorado, has installed a new Chyron (www.chyron.com) HyperX3 on-air graphics system in its studio production control room to support live broadcasts of the NBA Denver Nuggets, the NHL Colorado Avalanche‚ the MLS Colorado Rapids and the NLL Colorado Mammoth. The graphics platform is used for a variety of segments during the games, as well as for other weekly news magazines and studio shows.

Altitude produces about 200 events each year, broadcasting live from its studio in Centennial, CO, to more than 3 million subscribers. The network transitioned from a Chyron Duet system to its new HyperX3 on-air graphics system for studio event production, and was able to bring both SD and HD graphics from the old system into the new HD system. The HyperX3 is interfaced directly to Altitude's creative services group, which runs the edit bays used to create graphics packages and promotional content for live coverage of Colorado's professional sports teams and leagues.

Studio production staff use the facility's HyperX3 — a two-channel unit with a two-channel clip player—for billboards, short-form clip playout, titling, graphics and near-live social media elements such as caller and email questions, blog posts, and Twitter and Facebook posts. As Altitude extends the use of the Chyron system, the network will continue to heighten the viewer experience with even more on-screen information and greater interactivity.

HyperX3 is an easy-to-use platform that features seamless creation-to-playout capability, real-time 2-D/3-D animation, built-in stereoscopic-ready 3-D, and a host of hardware and software features. The turnkey system features Chyron's Lyric PRO 8 advanced creation and playout package, which includes an extensive motion graphics feature set and a completely new 3-D text-rendering engine.