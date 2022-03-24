Altice USA and T-Mobile Expand MVNO Agreement for Optimum Mobile

NEW YORK & WASHINGTON D.C.—Altice USA and T-Mobile have expanded a multi-year MVNO agreement through which T-Mobile will continue to serve as the nationwide network for Altice USA’s Optimum Mobile service.

The agreement comes at a time when mobile and broadband offerings and bundles have become increasingly important to cable operators.

“As we continue to grow and evolve our Optimum Mobile service, we are pleased to reach a new agreement with T-Mobile that ensures our mobile customers will continue to benefit from T-Mobile’s nationwide network,” said Matt Marino, executive vice president of consumer services for Altice USA. “In addition to access to America’s largest 5G network, the agreement enables Optimum Mobile to provide more flexibility and value to our customers and, when coupled with our Optimum and Suddenlink broadband service, deliver a 360-degree seamless connectivity experience at home and on the go.”

"We are excited to extend and expand our Altice USA partnership on the T-Mobile network with fast and reliable service to Altice USA’s Optimum Mobile subscribers,” said Daniel Thygesen, senior vice president of T-Mobile Wholesale. “By leveraging T-Mobile’s unparalleled network and platforms to serve Optimum Mobile subscribers, Altice USA remains the premier one-stop-shop for bundled mobile and broadband services for its subscribers."

Optimum Mobile offers three data plans – 1 GB, 3 GB, and Unlimited GB – all with unlimited talk and text and delivered over the T-Mobile network.