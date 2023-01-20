Allen Media Group’s Local Now Launches Three NBC News Fast Channels
The streaming app Local Now has added NBC News NOW, TODAY All Day, and Dateline 24/7 channels
ATLANTA, Ga.—The Allen Media Group digital streaming platform Local Now has announced that it is adding three NBC News free ad-supported TV (FAST) streaming channels to its channel lineup.
The three new NBC News FAST channels are NBC News Now, TODAY All Day, and Dateline 24/7.
“Adding these three excellent NBC News FAST channels is another milestone achievement for Allen Media Group as we continue expanding the Local Now channel content,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “NBC is an outstanding brand in both news and entertainment, so this collaboration is an obvious choice for Allen Media Group to give our viewers the ability to stream this amazing content for free, anytime on Local Now.”
The NBC News 24/7 streaming news network, NBC News Now features the latest national and international breaking news and deep-dive reporting. The TODAY All Day channel offers TODAY Show favorites, celebrity interviews, show exclusives, food, recipes and more. The Dateline 24/7 channel offers viewers classic episodes, featuring compelling true-crime mysteries, powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations.
Local Now provides localized news, weather, sports, traffic, and entertainment, produced by various leading news organizations, in more than 225 markets across the U.S. It offers more than 450 free streaming channels, including a Local Now channel in every DMA in the country, as well as more than 18,500 movies, TV shows, and documentaries.
The Local Now app is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung, Android and IOS devices.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.