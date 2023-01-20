Allen Media Group’s Local Now Launches Three NBC News Fast Channels

ATLANTA, Ga.—The Allen Media Group digital streaming platform Local Now has announced that it is adding three NBC News free ad-supported TV (FAST) streaming channels to its channel lineup.

The three new NBC News FAST channels are NBC News Now, TODAY All Day, and Dateline 24/7.

“Adding these three excellent NBC News FAST channels is another milestone achievement for Allen Media Group as we continue expanding the Local Now channel content,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “NBC is an outstanding brand in both news and entertainment, so this collaboration is an obvious choice for Allen Media Group to give our viewers the ability to stream this amazing content for free, anytime on Local Now.”

The NBC News 24/7 streaming news network, NBC News Now features the latest national and international breaking news and deep-dive reporting. The TODAY All Day channel offers TODAY Show favorites, celebrity interviews, show exclusives, food, recipes and more. The Dateline 24/7 channel offers viewers classic episodes, featuring compelling true-crime mysteries, powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations.

Local Now provides localized news, weather, sports, traffic, and entertainment, produced by various leading news organizations, in more than 225 markets across the U.S. It offers more than 450 free streaming channels, including a Local Now channel in every DMA in the country, as well as more than 18,500 movies, TV shows, and documentaries.

The Local Now app is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung, Android and IOS devices.