Allen Media Group’s Free Streaming Platforms Launch Speedvision Fast Channel

LOS ANGELES—Allen Media Group has launched the Speedvision FAST channel, which offers more than 500 hours of premium automotive programming, on its free streaming platforms Local Now, Sports.TV and theGrio Streaming App.

The new Speedvision FAST channel on Local Now, Sports.TV and theGrio features blue-chip automotive entertainment from car build shows and garage content, to automotive history and auction programming. The Speedvision FAST channel also offers motorcycle and aviation series.

With the addition of the Speedvision FAST channel, AMG now streams more than 450 FAST channels, featuring over a dozen motorsports and automotive entertainment networks.

“We are excited to be partnering with Speedvision to bring our viewers more free premium automotive content,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “We are continuously expanding our special interests and lifestyle content library in order to provide our audience diverse entertainment.”

“The original Speedvision was the best media brand ever offered to the auto enthusiast audience and those fans still see it as the high-water mark in the genre,” said president and CEO, Robert Scanlon, a co-founder of the original network in 1995. “I know from first-hand experience that the team of content creators and strategic partners that we’ve enlisted for the new Speedvision will match and build upon the legacy of the original, which has been imitated many times but never equaled.”