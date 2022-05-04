Allen Media Group To Launch 3 Networks on Cox Contour TV

LOS ANGELES, Calif.—Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) television networks division, has announced a new carriage agreement with Cox Communications that will allow three of its television networks to launch nationwide on the Cox Contour TV lineup.

Two of the networks, JusticeCentral.TV and Recipe.TV, are now live and the third, Comedy.TV, will go live on the Cox Contour TV lineup on Aug. 1.

These three AMG television networks are currently carried on major U.S. providers including Comcast, ATT/DirecTV, Spectrum, DISH, Verizon FiOS, and others.

Cox is the largest private telecom company in the U.S., and its Contour TV product operates within several key markets, including New Orleans, San Diego, Phoenix, and Las Vegas.

“Partnering with Cox Communications is another major step in the continued expansion of our Allen Media Group television networks Recipe.TV, JusticeCentral.TV, and Comedy.TV,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “We greatly appreciate the entire Cox Communications team for recognizing the value of these entertaining, informative, and engaging television networks, and we look forward to a long relationship with Cox Communications for years to come.”

Suzanne Fenwick, senior vice president content acquisition of Cox Communications added, “We are delighted to add these AMG networks to our Contour TV lineup. Our priority is to add new, fresh content to keep our customers engaged and entertained.”