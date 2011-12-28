All American Games and NewTek Announce 2012 Video Crew



SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS: All American Games, producer of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, and NewTek announced the winners of their 2012 All-American Video Crew competition. The competition sought out the best high school video production students in the country. The four students selected will be part of the All-American Video Crew at the 2012 U.S. Army All-American Bowl events during bowl week in San Antonio, Jan. 3-8, 2012. The crew will be operating the NewTek TriCaster portable live production system, and 3PLAY instant replay system.



“The athletes and band members show their skill on the field, but without the broadcast team, the only people who see their hard work are in the stadium,” said Doug Berman, chairman All American Games. “The All-American Video Crew members get to show off their skills and play a vital role in bringing the excitement of bowl week to a worldwide audience.”



Following is a list of the winning All-Americans; their high school, and hometown:



Daniell Beyrooty, Columbia River High School, Vancouver, Wash.

Dylan Allred, Waxahachie High School, Waxahachie, Texas.

Cooper Ruff, Westlake High School, Austin, Texas

Jeremy Butler, Mountain Crest, Hyrum, Utah



The students will be flown to San Antonio for a five-day, all-expense-paid trip in which they will participate in various U.S. Army All-American Bowl activities. As members of the All-American Video Crew, they will assist with production for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl and Eastbay Youth All-American Bowl events during bowl week. Video crew members will also receive training at NewTek corporate headquarters on NewTek TriCaster, portable live production and 3Play, instant replay systems.



“The U.S. Army All-American Bowl represents the best and brightest high school students from across the county--from football players and band members, to our all-star video producers,” said Philip Nelson, senior vice president of strategic development for NewTek. “We know from experience that these students deliver. They are video professionals that elevate the game and all of the weekend’s live stream events to a higher level.”



Fans can see the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on NBC in their local markets.

