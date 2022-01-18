Alaska News Source Enhances Studio With New Lighting Control Solution

ANCHORAGE—Alaska News Source (KTUU) has added new lighting and video wall power control from LynTec to its studios here.

Installed by Alaska Universal Productions, the setup includes two LynTec RPCR Automated Relay Panels, providing 32 circuits of automated power control, which enables fast, efficient lighting presets to support the broadcaster’s busy network schedule, reducing cable runs and ensuring efficient operation of lighting and video walls, the company said.

"Broadcasters like Alaska's News Source are tasked with delivering the news and can't afford for their systems to go down in the middle of a segment," said Jonathan Huff, CEO and president of AUP. "I knew I needed a power control product that wouldn't fail. LynTec is super simple and reliable."

AUP redid Alaska News Source’s entire lighting grid, incorporating existing and new lighting for a total of 150 fixtures. These included a mix of ETC Source Four, Philips Selecon PLCyc and multiple Brightline fixtures. The installation also included nearly 1,000 feet of pixel tape and four video walls, LynTec said.

Working with manufacturer representative Matt Skjerven of Image Marketing West , Huff selected two LynTec RPCR-16 Automated Relay Panels to manage power to the LED fixtures and provide individual control over every circuit, delivering the flexibility that previously would have come from a dimming system. This way, the lighting control system can cycle power to individual circuits to give an occasional hard reboot to the LED fixtures or to enable service in one area while maintaining lighting in another, it said.

Once the panels were wired in, they only required a network cable connection. From LynTec's web GUI, the integrator was able to set the control options for each circuit. Programmed to integrate with the studio's lighting console, the broadcaster can shut down power to the LED fixtures and sequence the video walls, ensuring the equipment is not consuming standby power when not in use and are protected from damaging inrush when powered on, it said.

"Upgrading to LED lighting and video systems provide astounding visual enhancements on a broadcast set, but it's critical to understand these systems demand a smart power control solution to truly optimize their energy efficiency and longevity," said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. "The installation at Alaska's News Source highlights how our AV and lighting control panels are purpose built to support this increasing trend."