AKG wireless saves money, environment with advanced battery technology

While most professional wireless systems are comparable in terms of primary features like RF capabilities, reliability and ease of operation, one major differentiating factor is often overlooked: battery systems. Battery design and implementation has a profound effect on the dependability and overall cost of ownership of any wireless microphone system, and standard alkaline batteries also create ecological issues. AKG Acoustics has addressed this with state-of-the-art battery power technology that results in more intelligent and efficient charging of batteries for better performance, extended life cycles and greater cost savings.

All AKG wireless microphone transmitters feature an integrated charger contact for easy, drop-in access to the charging dock. Once in the dock, the microphone’s battery is charged with Pulse Wave technology while still in the casing. The Pulse Wave charging method prevents excess heat build-up and allows the battery to maintain its temperature for a faster overall charging cycle and longer life cycle. Any nickel metal hydride AA battery can go from dead to fully charged in just two hours and can then operate for up to seven or eight hours.

The most sophisticated AKG battery technology is found in its WMS 4500 system, which uses a specially packaged nickel metal hydride battery pack, the BA4000, with a computer chip that monitors battery condition and usage. When in use, the BA4000 monitors the voltage level and current consumption, and then relays that info when the battery is placed in the charger, adjusting the charging cycle accordingly. This unit also alerts the user when the battery needs a deep cycle charge. When the red light turns on, it indicates that the battery should be cycled for 18 hours for extended life and performance.