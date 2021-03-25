Akamai Web Traffic Hits 200 Tbps

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.—Akamai has announced it’s platform reached an internet traffic milestone last week, with its edge network delivering data at a rate of 200 terabits per second (Tbps). This tops the previous high Akamai shared from November 2020 of 181 Tbps.

Akamai says that a combination of a large sporting event (possible the March Madness basketball tournament), major video game downloads and several large software updates drove the peak in traffic.

“We’re often asked why it’s so important that Akamai have a network that’s as scalable as it is—and last week is a good example of the importance of our distributed network,” wrote Adam Karon, COO at Akamai, in a blog post.

“The scale and reach of the Akamai network is fundamental to facilitating good business and stopping bad actors without impacting end users’ experiences,” Karon added.

Traffic growth has been occurring rapidly for Akamai, as the company first hit 100 Tbps in October 2019.