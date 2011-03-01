AJA Powers Surf Competition



Windowseat Pictures produced coverage of the Vans Triple Crown Surf Competition using gear from AJA Video Systems.



The youth lifestyle centered production company made heavy use of the Ki Pro portable tapeless recorder and Io HD video input/output.



Windowseat used a crew of over 60 people working in constant cycles of directing, producing, shooting, editing and designing graphics. Materials were produced live for web and mobile platforms, with programming edited for Time Warner Cable on demand and Fuel TV.



According to Windowseat Pictures’ Executive Producer Moz Mirbaba, “This year, we were able to work faster, and crank out more great programming than ever thanks to the efficiency, speed and reliability of having the AJA Ki Pros and Io HD as part of our production arsenal.”



The AJA Ki Pro records Apple ProRes 422 QuickTime files directly to hard-disk, and features SD/HD-SDI, HDMI and analog inputs. The Io is 10-bit hardware based and works with Apple’s Final Cut Studio and other QuickTime-based programs. It offers digital and analog I/O connectivity and up-, down- and cross-conversion.



Based in El Segundo, Calif., Windowseat Pictures has been the official broadcast partner of the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing for the past seven years. Taking place in Hawaii on Oahu’s North Shore, it is widely regarded as the Super Bowl of professional surfing. Over 100 surfing videos were created from this year’s events, and are airing on Fuel TV, now through April 2011.



