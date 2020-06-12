AIMS to Feature IPMX Standards at Virtual InfoComm Event

BOTHELL, Wash.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) said it will showcase the new Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX) set of open standards and specifications and how they are apropos for addressing the Pro AV Industry’s need for common, standards-based protocols to ensure interoperability for AV over IP during InfoComm 2020 Connected, June 16-18.

"IPMX is the first and only open-standards approach to AV over IP, and this alone makes our virtual booth at InfoComm 2020 Connected worth a visit," said David Chiappini, working group chair of the AIMS Pro AV Work Group.

"As the Pro AV world increasingly moves toward IP, IPMX provides a flexible, future-proof framework that ensures the interoperability and long-term utility of Pro AV systems. We encourage attendees to stop by to chat live with our experts, learn about the benefits of IPMX and consider joining AIMS and helping to shape the future of AV over IP."

IPMX enables transport and control of compressed and uncompressed video, audio and data over IP networks. Features of special importance to Pro AV installations include support for protected content via HDCP, simplified timing requirements and support for Pro AV signaling like EDID and DisplayID.

InfoComm 2020 Connected is a virtual event that will feature audio-visual product information, training, keynotes and networking opportunities. Registration is available online .