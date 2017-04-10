AIMS: SMPTE ST-2110 Products to Ship in 2017

BOTHELL, WASH. — The Alliance for IP Media Solutions announced the results of a recent survey conducted of its members revealing that many are moving quickly to bring SMPTE 2110-compliant products to market by the end of 2017. ST-2110 comprises a suite of standards for media over IP networks, and is currently in final draft stage, AIMS SAId.



Of the AIMS members who responded to the survey — many of whom are major vendors to the broadcast and media industry — 72 percent said they will begin shipping final-draft SMPTE ST 2110 standards-compliant products this year. Those surveyed were asked to identify product categories that would be generally available beyond alpha, beta, or proof-of-concept merchandise. Respondents mentioned products spanning 25 categories, including routers, line cards, video servers, switchers, encoders, audio and video processors, cameras, multiviewers, and integrated playout.



“These survey results reveal that our members are investing heavily in technology that’s compliant with the latest SMPTE video-over-IP standards and are working diligently to supply full-fledged products that cover a wide swath of the broadcast workflow,” said Michael Cronk, AIMS board chair. “Ultimately that brings the entire industry closer to the goal of a unified IP-based infrastructure.”



At the upcoming IP Showcase at the 2017 NAB Show, AIMS members will participate in SMPTE ST-2110 interoperability demonstrations and showcase some solutions expected to come to market in the coming year.