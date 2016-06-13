AIMS Receives IABM ICG Endorsement

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, ENGLAND—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions has received top marks from IABM’s Industry Collaborative Groups Endorsement Program, becoming the first industry organization to receive an endorsement.

Launching back at the 2016 NAB Show, the ICG Endorsement Program is designed to encourage collaboration across a range of industry issues and opportunities. IABM wants a universally recognized framework that can support, promote and encourage endorsed collaborative groups.

AIMS is a non-profit trade alliance that promotes the open standards for movement from SDI to IP. AIMS features a number of broadcasters and technology companies—including Evertz, Cobalt, Net Insight, Dejero and more—that help develop standards for IP.

“AIMS’ objectives, structure and methodology align perfectly with those of our ICG Endorsement Program and we look forward to supporting AIMS in delivering the unifying leadership on IP issues that our industry needs to move forward as we transition from SDI to IP infrastructures,” said John Ive, IABM director of technology and strategic insight.