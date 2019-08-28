AIMS Alliance Updates IP Roadmap With New Tech Stack

BOTHELL, Wash.—The AIMS roadmap to IP technologies in broadcasting has received an update with the addition of JT-NM Tech Stack Part 1, also known as JT-NM TR-1001-1, the Alliance for IP Media Solutions announced today.

“The JT-NM Tech Stack Part 1 is a critical link in the continuum of standards that are easing the broadcast industry’s transition to IP operations. Now that the industry is seeing broader and more mainstream IP deployments, JT-NM TR 1001-1 will play a key role in making IP installation and operation easier and more straightforward,” said Andy Warman, board member, AIMS.

The JT-NM Tech Stack Part 1, developed by the Joint Task Force on Networked Media (JT-NM), is intended to automate installation and eliminate complexity by providing specifications and guidance aimed at making SMPTE ST 2110 systems easier to deploy and operate, AIMS said.

Using the stack, media and entertainment companies are able to connect new recommendation-compliant equipment to their networks and configure it with less human interaction.

JT-NM TR-1001-1 covers four areas, including:

The network environment, which defines use of the Precision Time Protocol for time synchronizing IP flows on the network, DHCP for IP address assignment, LLDP for devices to identify themselves to media network switches and DNS-SD for service discovery when using AMWA NMOS IS-04.

Discovery and registration using AMWA NMOS IS-04 to discover devices on a network and register them with a central registration server.

Connection management via AMWA NMOS IS-05 for switching control between IP network flows.

System resource, which defines system-wide constants.

The JT-NM Tech Stack Part 1 will be highlighted at the IP Showcase during IBC 2019, Sept. 13-17, at the RAI Amsterdam. The showcase will be held in Room E106/E107.

More information is available on the AIMS Alliance website.