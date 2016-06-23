AIMS Adds Macnica Technology

BOTHELL, WASH.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions has announced another company that has come on board in support of its push for IP standardization, Macnica Technology. A division of Macnica Inc., Macnica Technology offers products that transport live, hi-def videos over standard IP networks.

The goal of AIMS is promote the adoption, standardization, development and refinement of open protocols for media over IP. The group has endorses an IP transition plan that includes support for VSF TR-03 and TR-04, SMPTE 2022-6 and AES67.

Previous companies that have joined AIMS include Broadcast Solutions, EMG, Cobalt Digital, Evertz, Dejero, Utah Scientific and Media Proxy.